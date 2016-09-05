Lester Boldman age 72 years of West Union, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Mr. Boldman was on April 24, 1944 the son of the late Lefty Boldman.

Survivors include three children; five half-sisters, Betty Darnell of Gallipolis, Jill Humphrey of Peebles, Rita Blake of Faucet, Rhoda Wilson of Blue Creek, and Gloria Shively of West Union; three half-brothers, Ronnie Waldron of West Union, Kenny Waldron of Peebles, and Jody Waldron of West Union; and several grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation, the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.