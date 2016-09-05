Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans
Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1

Written by Peoples Defender
North Adams’ Allison Harper, left, decides to take a step “on the ball” as she tries to maneuver around West Union’s Heidi Hunter (40) during girls’ soccer action from Monday evening
Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Monday afternoon, Aug. 29 saw a non-conference girls soccer battle come to West Union High School as the Lady Dragons welcomed the North Adams Lady Devils to town.  The game featured two teams with very different approaches, as the Lady Dragons are a rebuilding program low on numbers while the Lady Devils are considered one of tougher teams in southeastern Ohio with a fairly lengthy bench.
Those factors came into play on a hot and humid afternoon as the Lady Devils were able to substitute freely, and that resulted in the third win in a row for North Adams, by a final score of 9-1.
“With our girls team, we are in the process of completely rebuilding the program from the ground up,” said West Union head coach Kevin Hunter, who is serving double duty as both the girls and boys head coach.  “Like with any work in progress there are obstacles to overcome.  One of those obstacles is conditioning the girls to play an entire game as we are currently dressing only 12 players.  The girls fought hard tonight and although the score doesn’t reflect their hard work, I am still proud of their performance.”
The scoring began five minutes into the game when North Adams junior Lakyn Hupp scored unassisted after swiping the ball from a West Union defender.  Four minutes later it was 2-0 when sophomore Cheyenne Abbott also scored an unassisted goal, firing in a long bomb from behind the 18 that just made it under the crossbar.  The final goal of the first half came from North Adams junior Taylor Hesler, who received a centering pass from Allison Harper, took two dribbles, and fired it home.

North Adams’ Jessica Woodall (8) battles for possession with West Union’s Anna Shupert during Monday’s girls soccer action. Woodall scored two second half goals and Shupert had the only West Union goal in a 9-1 Lady Devils’ win.
Ten minutes into the second half, Hupp scored again off of an assist from Jordyn Kell and a second goal of the game by Hesler made it 5-0 at the 25:54 mark.  With 15:17 left in the game, the Lady Dragons did something that no team had done yet in 2016, they scored a goal on Lady Devils’ goalie Madee Shipley when Anna Shupert, whose cousin Abby plays for North Adams, retrieved the ball after a skirmish in front of the net after a blocked shot and knocked it home.
North Adams made it 6-1 with an unassisted goal from Breanna Piatt and then Abbott’s second score of the night, again unassisted, gave the Lady Devils a six-goal advantage.  The final two goals of the game came off the foot of North Adams senior Jessica Woodall, as she became the fourth Lady Devil to garner two goals in the game and the final whistle sounded with the visitors claiming a 9-1 victory.
“Our girls played really well tonight,” said North Adams head coach Dave D’Avignon.  “Everyone logged significant playing time and it was a total team victory.”
“Coach D runs a tough program and I knew going in that it was going to be an uphill battle,” said WU head man Hunter. “It will take us some time but with our work ethic and heart that our girls have, you will see drastic improvement as the season progresses.”

