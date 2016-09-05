Staggs and Louiso to visit nation’s capital MLSD board members disagree on the merits of drug-testing students Law enforcement will target impaired drivers Labor Day weekend Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union Lady Devils soccer rolls past West Union 9-1 Senior Profile: Madison Jenkins Boys golf season in full swing in county Winchester Homecoming Festival beats the heat and the storm I learned a lot from Rusty Verona McRoberts Lester Boldman Elsworth Cook Jr Harold L Applegate Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans
Figgins goal gives Devils a 1-0 win over West Union

It was an emotional moment between two brothers after freshman Brandon Figgins scored his first high school goal and was embraced by his brother Ben, a senior. Brandon’s goal turned out to be a memorable one as it was the only goal in a 1-0 North Adams win over West Union. (Photo by Patrice Yezzi England)
County battle decided in game’s 55th minute

By Mark Carpenter –

Though it was a last-minute scheduled non-conference contest, that didn’t take the edge off a boys county soccer battle on Monday, Aug. 29 at West Union High School.  The Dragons hosted the North Adams Green Devils, and the action did not disappoint anyone in attendance, as the two teams battled tooth and nail right to the finish, with one goal being the difference as the Devils left town with a 1-0 win in their pockets.
The action went back and forth through the midfield for 80 minutes and according to North Adams head coach Ike Wooten, his team had numerous scoring opportunities but wer continually turned back by the outstanding play of the West Union defensive backs and Dragons’ goalkeeper Chase Cummings, who in Wooten’s words, “made professional saves all night.”   The goalkeeping wasn’t too shabby on the North Adams side either as freshman Cole Wagner recorded his first “clean sheet” of the year while recording six saves.
The first half of the game was battled to a scoreless tie, and West Union coach Kevin Hunter knew his team had its chances in both halves.
“We had multiple runs on goal, one in the back of the net that was ruled offsides and a handful that ricocheted around from post to post,” said Hunter.  “As always I played through my bench and everyone on the team contributed to the effort.  The boys communicated well and operated like a well-oiled machine. Our defense was superb and our keeper was just one mistake shy of a shutout.”

After Monday’s game, players and coaches on both sides were raving about the outstanding play of West Union goalkeeper Chase Cummings, who gave up just one goal and made numerous acrobatic saves. (Photo by Jamie Puckett)
“Offensively we had the speed but were just lacking the ball movement in their 18 to execute.”
The only goal of the game came 15 minutes into the second half and went on the North Adams side of the scoreboard as a splitting pass from senior Patrick England to freshman Brandon Figgins resulted in Figgins finding the back of the net for the first time in his high school career, setting off a celebration that included a big hug from Figgins’ brother Ben, a senior for the Green Devils.
“We continued to test the West Union keeper with a shot off the post and several near misses,” said Coach Wooten.  “The game was a battle of will all night through the midfield.”
“Our boys played a strong game tonight,” added WU Coach Hunter.  “They proved to North Adams that there is another team in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference that they need to worry about.  Our team is a solid group of conditioned athletes and I think they can out hustle and out play anyone in the conference.  Tonight was a prime example of that.  It only takes one goal to win sometimes and tonight North Adams was able to squeeze that ‘one’ in.  My hats off to Coach Wooten and his team as they always prove to be tough competitors on the field and friends off the field.”
Both teams are back in action on Friday, Sept.2 as the Green Devils will get their only shot this season at perennial SHAC power Lynchburg, in a game that will be played at North Adams.  The Dragons will remain in the county but go on the road to Peebles to face a young group of Indians in the first SHAC contest for West Union.
After those battles, the Green Devils will face a tough and fast Ripley team on the road on Sept. 7, while the Dragons will be home that same day for a non-conference tilt with Williamsburg.

