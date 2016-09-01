Harold L Applegate, 77, of West Union, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe. He was born Aug. 11, 1939 in Bracken County Ky. to the late Fred and Mary (Boling) Applegate.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hickory Ridge Church with Rev. Jerry Boling officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the church. Wilson Home for Funerals is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr, Maysville, KY 41056.