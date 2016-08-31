SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Gavin Baldwin

SCHOOL: Manchester High School

PARENTS: Susan Patterson Lawrence

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football

FAVORITE SPORT: Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Winning and playing true to the game I love

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Starting all 10 games as a sophomore

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Fast 7”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Fast And Loud, Street Outlaws

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Weightlifting

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Wendy’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Ray Lewis

FUTURE PLANS: Enlisting in the Air Force