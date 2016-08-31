SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Gavin Baldwin
SCHOOL: Manchester High School
PARENTS: Susan Patterson Lawrence
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Football
FAVORITE SPORT: Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Winning and playing true to the game I love
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Starting all 10 games as a sophomore
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Alan Jackson, Johnny Cash
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Fast 7”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Fast And Loud, Street Outlaws
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Weightlifting
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Wendy’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Ray Lewis
FUTURE PLANS: Enlisting in the Air Force