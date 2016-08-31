Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary ACRMC offers Language Interpretation Greyhounds stumble in opener, Green rushing attack leads to big win Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets SENIOR PROFILE: Gavin Baldwin Lady Dragons win Friday match at ACCC Juanita Lee Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans Manchester ‘C’ girls finish season undefeated Under new head coach, Lady Hounds looking to compete in SHAC race Dragons blank Indians in pre-season soccer scrimmage River Days celebration include Saturday morning 5K race Lady Indians part of three-day pre-season volleyball camp ACCC hosts Junior League Club Championship on Aug. 4 Martha L Marsden John H. Brodt Timothy E. Mahon Tanya Richendollar Herman notches hole-in-one at Kenton Station course Despite low numbers, Lady Dragons optimistic about 2016 volleyball season Manchester celebrates 225 years with River Days fun in the village
Notre Dame drops North Adams in straight sets

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Shoot yourself in the foot.  That may have been the motto of the North Adams Lady Devils varsity volleyball squad on Aug. 25 as they played host to one of the top teams in southeast Ohio in the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans.  There is little margin for error when you tangle with a team as talented as the Lady Titans and the Lady Devils were far too generous on the night, handing over 14 service errors to their guests and suffering something that is rare for the North Adams program, a loss in straight sets, as Notre Dame prevailed 29-27, 25-20, 25-17.
“We served way too many balls out tonight,” said North Adams head coach Katie Ragan.  “We are trying to be more offensive minded with our serves and with Notre Dame very good at setting up their middles, we wanted to make it hard for them to pass the serve.  We just needed to execute the plan a little better.”
Fans on both sides anticipated this match up for weeks and the first set of the night did not disappoint as the two teams battled into the volleyball version of overtime.  Things looked good early for the home team as the serves of Abby Campton gave them a quick 4-0 advantage.  The Lady Titans came charging back, getting a trio of service points from Lexi Smith to take a 7-6 lead.  The rest of the set was back and forth, with each fighter looking for that little edge.
The score remained within two-three points with the Lady Devils staying close behind kills from Madison Jenkins and Charlee Louden and a later service error from the home team put Notre Dame up 20-19.  The two sides began trading points with the Lady Titans grabbing a 24-23 lead, forcing Ragan to use her timeout at set point.  It worked as North Adams got the next two points to earn a set point of their own, but a Notre Dame timeout was equally as effective as the visitors tied the score at 25.  The Lady Devils took the lead twice at 36-25, then 27-26, but it was the Lady Titans getting the final three points of the set to take an exciting 29-27 win.

North Adams setter Sydney Kendall had a solid effort in the loss to Portsmouth Notre Dame, distributing 30 assists and hustling her way to 7 digs.
Notre Dame was fast out of the gate in set number two, taking a quick 3-0 lead on the serves of Ali Smith.  The Lady Devils fought back, getting a kill and ace from Jenkins to even the set at 6 apiece.  With the score tied at 7, Sydney Kendall fired off four straight service points to give her team its biggest lead of the set.  Slowly, the Lady Titans began to chip away at the North Adams advantage as the ladies from Portsmouth seemed to get to every ball and sometimes look like they had 12 players on the court.
After a long volley, a point went to Notre Dame to give them a 16-15 lead, which they later increased to 20-17.  At 23-19, Ragan called another timeout, but with the Lady Titans leading 24-20, Louden uncharacteristically hit her serve into the net and Notre Dame had a commanding two sets to none lead.
That end of the second set seemed to take the air out of the North Adams sails as they just plain didn’t play well in the third.  Notre Dame jumped out to a 5-1 lead behind the serves of Hagen Schaefer and really never looked back.  The Lady Titans stayed in control for the entire set, stretching their lead at one point to 19-9.  With Kendall again at the service line, the Lady Devils flashed a little bit of lie, pulling back to within 21-16, but at set and match point, Louden again banged her serve into the net and the Lady Titans had claimed the third set 25-17 and the match, three sets to none.
“”Notre Dame is a very good team, tall and experienced,” said Coach Ragan.  We have a tough non-league schedule because we want to play teams like Notre Dame.  It points out our weaknesses and all of the areas that we need to improve on.”
On the North Adams stat line, Kendall led the way with 30 assists and 7 digs, while Louden contributed 12 kills and 15 digs.
The Lady Devils were back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and back on their home court with their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference match of the year, hosting the Fayetteville Lady Rockets. A busy week continues on Thursday and Friday as North Adams stays in conference play, hosting Fairfield on Thursday, and traveling to Whiteoak on Friday.

