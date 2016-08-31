Juanita Lee

Juanita (Copas) Lee, 75, of Portsmouth, formerly of Cedar Mills, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 at BridgePort Healthcare Center in Portsmouth. She was born May 23, 1941 in Brush Creek Township in Adams County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold F. and Dessie Faye (Moore) Copas.

She is survived by three children: Edie Lynn Klickner of Fawcett, Cynthia Ann Lee and Stanley Irwin Lee; one brother, Ronald (Ann) Copas of Cedar Mills; one sister, Darlene Trainer of Milford Center; one uncle, Woodrow Taylor of Lynx; several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was a U.S. Army Veteran. She was a 1959 graduate of West Union High School.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4555 Lake Forest Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

A private funeral service is Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Pastor Clarence Abbott will officiate.

The interment will be at Copas Cemetery in Brush Creek Township.