Governor Kasich honors Defender’s 150th anniversary

Story by Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Bryan Swords –

The accolades continue to roll in for The People’s Defender as the newspaper continues to be honored for 150 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Adams County. On Friday, Aug. 26, Stephen Caraway, Southwest Regional Liaison for Ohio Governor John Kasich, was on hand at the Defender offices in West Union to present a resolution from the Governor to the paper’s staff, commending the paper for 150 years of commitment.

Following is an excerpt from the resolution:

“Whereas, on January 16, 1866, Joseph W. Eylar published his first edition of The People’s Defender after borrowing $1,000 to purchase a printing press and spending weeks walking around Adams County ins search of subscribers; and

Whereas, for countless readers, memories of historic events large and small have been framed through the lens of The People’s Defender’s coverage and commentary, making an indelible impact on Adams County and its residents; and

Whereas, The People’s Defender has been an instrumental voice throughout the Adams County area through its passion for quality journalism; and

Whereas, The People’s Defender continues to evolve and adapt in the ever-changing 21st century of instant, digital communication while providing in-depth coverage of local issues; and

Now, therefore, We, John R. Kasich and Mary Taylor, Governor and Lieutenant Governor of the State of Ohio, do hereby recognize The People’s Defender on its 150th anniversary and commend its staff for their commitment to maintaining integrity in journalism.”

The resolution was signed by both Governor Kasich and Lieutenant Governor Taylor.