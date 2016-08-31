ACRMC offers Language Interpretation

Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) recently began a partnership with Stratus Video to provide language interpretation 24 hours a day. Stratus Video connects patients at ACRMC with a medically qualified interpreter in more than 200 languages over video call on iPads. Anyone who struggles to speak and understand English will be able to connect with their medical providers easily through the Stratus Video system.

Through its state-of-the-art technology, Stratus empowers the staff at ACRMC to touch an iPad and – within 30 seconds – provide non-English speaking patients direct eye contact with someone who speaks their language.

“Stratus Video is changing the way patients and medical professionals communicate across all areas of health care,” said Rachel Cummings, CNO at ACRMC. “We’re thrilled to be working alongside a company that is focused on providing world-class patient care through highly innovative technology.”

“We are proud of Stratus’s new partnership with ACRMC and we are dedicated to helping them provide the highest standard of care to LEP patients,” said David Fetterolf, president of Stratus Video. “When patients are able to converse in their native language, it greatly improves their quality of care.”