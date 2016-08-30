Annual Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday night

By Mark Carpenter –

The 2016 Adams County Junior Fair Beef BBQ will be held tomorrow night (Sept. 1) from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center.

The always popular event includes pit roasted BBQ sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, and drinks. Tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for children. All proceeds go to Junior Fair improvements.

The Junior Fair Beef BBQ has been an annual event since the early 1960’s and was first started to raise the money to build a covered show arena, one which was in use for over 40 years. That building was remodeled and now serves as the Sheep Barn at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Other projects since the inception of the Beef BBQ include the old green and white booth building, now the rabbit barn, the poultry barn, and helping to black top the roads around the fairgrounds.

Money has also gone to the cattle and horse barns, $20,000 to the new show arena, and most recently another $5,600 for metal pens in the sheep barn.

This year’s Beef BBQ will feature carry-out service or eat-in service in air-conditioned comfort.