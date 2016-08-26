Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans Manchester ‘C’ girls finish season undefeated Under new head coach, Lady Hounds looking to compete in SHAC race Dragons blank Indians in pre-season soccer scrimmage River Days celebration include Saturday morning 5K race Lady Indians part of three-day pre-season volleyball camp ACCC hosts Junior League Club Championship on Aug. 4 Martha L Marsden John H. Brodt Timothy E. Mahon Tanya Richendollar Herman notches hole-in-one at Kenton Station course Despite low numbers, Lady Dragons optimistic about 2016 volleyball season Manchester celebrates 225 years with River Days fun in the village American Legion Post installs Flag Retirement Drop Box Cowboy Copas concert is Aug. 20 CTC adopts professional dress code Pamela Dunson Lady Devils soccer looking to continue recent success in 2016 Marine Corps 5K is set for Aug. 20 Pitch counts will be instituted for the 2017 high school baseball season Not sure what to think now Church 180 hosts Junior Deputy Boot Camp Commissioner Caraway resigns position, effective Aug. 8 Andrew Nemenz Billy D Purtee 2016 Adams County Fair Results There really is a fifth season Ohio Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend Manchester hosting River Days this weekend Doug Frost BREAKING NEWS: Commissioner Caraway leaving position P.T. Reptile Show brings exotic animals to kids at local libraries Observing over four decades of family tradition and community service Dancing away another All-Star afternoon Megan Dalessandro Billie R Evans Deputies raid marijuana grow operation An unwelcome visitor in the county
Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016

Written by Mark Carpenter
Head coach Katrina Obenshain leads the Peebles Lady Indians volleyball squad into the 2016 season.
Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

Youth will be the theme for the 2016 Peebles Lady Indians volleyball squad as head coach Katrina Obenshain will field a team that has just three seniors, but is loaded with nine freshmen and sophomores.
“We are a very young team,” says Obenshain.  “We can be successful if we learn to let the little mistakes go and get ready to score the next point.  We need to teach the young girls that.”
Gone from last year’s team is Kendall Kelley, who filled a number of roles for the Lady Indians, on and off the court.  “Not only was Kendall our setter but she was also the team leader who always kept everyone’s spirits up in tough situations.”
This year’s squad will bring a trio of seniors to the court in Brittany Lloyd, Sara McFarland, and Jessica Johnson, each of who will be asked by Coach Obenshain to fill a vital leadership role for all of the underclassmen.  Also returning is setter Baylee Justice, who also possesses one of the top serves in the area.The Peebles head coach also sees what she feels is her team’s biggest strength.
“Our biggest strength is that we can overcome a lot of things, such as injuries when we have girls playing two sports at once,” says Obenshain.  “Our girls are always ready to step up and play in positions that they are not normally used to playing.”
Coach Obenshain also sees the Southern Hills Athletic Conference as a fairly evenly-matched league with anyone capable of winning on any given night.
“I really think this year that all the SHAC teams have talent and each match could be very interesting to see who comes out on top.  This year with everyone being so equal, the league could go to anyone.  Who wins will depend on who pushes more during the matches.”
Obenshain will have a talented group of freshmen, who given time will grow into solid volleyball players as they are all very athletic and most star in multiple sports.  The freshmen group includes: Tatum Arey, Christian Reed, Harlee Wilkinson, Madison Beekman, Hope Brown, and Carlee Cluxton.  Representing the sophomore class for the Lady Indians will be Madison Pierce, Kylie Sims, and Johna Dunigan, and the juniors will be Justice and Josie Myers.
The Lady Indians opened their season on Aug. 23 with a trip to Paint Valley and will return home on Aug. 24 to host Lucasville Valley.  Make it three nights in a row as Peebles hosts Western Latham on Thursday, Aug. 25.  Conference play begins for the Lady Indians on Aug. 30 when they play host to a solid squad of Eastern Brown Lady Warriors.

