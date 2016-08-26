Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener

on Tuesday

It was a successful opening night for Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils varsity volleyball squadnight, but not without a lot of tense moments. The Lady Devils boarded the bus and made the trek to Southeastern Ross High School to battle the Lady Panthers in the season opener for both sides.It was also a memorable night for North Adams senior Maddie Toole, who in the course of the five-set thriller, picked up her 1,000th career dig, adding to her school record.The first set of the match was a tight one with the Lady Devils coming out on top 25-22. In that first match, Toole came up with her 1,000th dig, one of 22 she had in the entire match.The next two sets went the other way, with Southeastern winning 25-22 and 25-18, putting North Adams in a hole, trailing two sets to one in this tough non-conference affair.The Lady Devils rallied and took the fourth set by a final count again of 25-22, sending the two sides to the always exciting fifth and final set. In that final set, it was the girls from North Adams coming through with the 15-8 win, completing their comeback and giving them the “W” in their first match of their 2016 campaign.“Southeastern is a very good young team and they are being picked to finish in the top half of the conference,” said Coach Ragan. “It was a good first match for us. After we won the first set, Southeastern really fought back and challenged us. In the fourth and fifth sets, we rose to that challenge. It was certainly a total team effort for us.”It was a well-rounded stat sheet for the Lady Devils in the victory. Besides the heroics of Toole, junior Charlee Louden contributed 18 kills and six aces. Playing strong at the net, senior Madison Jenkins had 17 kills and seven blocks, along with three aces from the service line. Setter Sydney Kendall had 46 assists and contributed 12 digs. Junior Abby Campton came up big with 10 digs and 15 service points and according to Coach Ragan, most of those service points came in the decisive final two sets.The Lady Devils were back in action on Thursday, Aug. 25 when they hosted the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans, in another tough non-conference battle. North Adams opens up play in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, with their 39-game conference winning streak on the line, on Tuesday, Aug. 30 when they entertain Coach Sharon Sheets and her Fayetteville Lady Rockets.