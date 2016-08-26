PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans Manchester ‘C’ girls finish season undefeated Under new head coach, Lady Hounds looking to compete in SHAC race Dragons blank Indians in pre-season soccer scrimmage River Days celebration include Saturday morning 5K race Lady Indians part of three-day pre-season volleyball camp ACCC hosts Junior League Club Championship on Aug. 4 Martha L Marsden John H. Brodt Timothy E. Mahon Tanya Richendollar Herman notches hole-in-one at Kenton Station course Despite low numbers, Lady Dragons optimistic about 2016 volleyball season Manchester celebrates 225 years with River Days fun in the village American Legion Post installs Flag Retirement Drop Box Cowboy Copas concert is Aug. 20 CTC adopts professional dress code Pamela Dunson Lady Devils soccer looking to continue recent success in 2016 Marine Corps 5K is set for Aug. 20 Pitch counts will be instituted for the 2017 high school baseball season Not sure what to think now Church 180 hosts Junior Deputy Boot Camp Commissioner Caraway resigns position, effective Aug. 8 Andrew Nemenz Billy D Purtee 2016 Adams County Fair Results There really is a fifth season Ohio Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend Manchester hosting River Days this weekend Doug Frost BREAKING NEWS: Commissioner Caraway leaving position P.T. Reptile Show brings exotic animals to kids at local libraries Observing over four decades of family tradition and community service Dancing away another All-Star afternoon Megan Dalessandro Billie R Evans Deputies raid marijuana grow operation
PHS Soccer starts with season sweep

Written by Peoples Defender
Peebles goalie Trenton Wheeler put up a shutout in his season debut as the Indians topped Portsmouth West 3-0.
Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

The high school soccer season for Peebles High School began on Aug. 19 when the PHS girls and boys teams hosted the Portsmouth West Senators.  Coach Gus Denzik and his Lady Indians were up first and started their season on a positive note, defeating the Lady Senators by a score of 6-2.  Kierra Stone, Kristen Bradford, and Maddy Nichols each scored a pair of goals  in the Lady Indian win.
After a 20-minute warm up, the boys took the field.  Last October a questionable call gave Portsmouth West a free kick with 19 seconds to go, and after making it, West defeated the Indians.  The Indians had revenge on their minds, but coach Brian Seaman reminded his team that “the past is behind them and todays game is what mattered.”
First game jitters plagued both teams early, and both passing and movement was sloppy.  The Peebles offense finally began to make headway, but could not get their first five shots-on-goal to find the net.
West appeared to score first when midway through the first half the West striker shot and scored.  The backfield referee blew his whistle and indicated a “hand ball” foul, waving off the goal, eliciting responses from both cheering sections.
For the rest of the half, the Peebles mid-fielders and defenders, led by senior Logan Gordley and junior Conner Browning consistently kept the Senators from getting shots off.  Peebles strikers Weston Browning and Wade Shiveley, along with mid-fielders Alex Camp and Tanner Schmitz continued to press the  West defense.  Coach Seaman utilized his deep bench, and substituted regularly to give the starters a much needed rest.  The Indians offensive continued to attack and took several shots, but none of found the back of the goal.  After 40 minutes of play, the first half ended with a 0-0 score.
Early in the second half, the Indians once again went on the attack.   Mid-fielder Tanner Schmitz was assisting his strikers attacking the West goal, and as Schmitz began to take a shot, he was taken down from behind by a West defender.  This resulted in a penalty kick situation for the home team.  Seaman called for Schmitz to take the kick and facing off against the West keeper, he delivered a hard line-drive kick to the left side of the net for the first Peebles goal of the season.
With a 1-0 lead, Coach Seaman modified his 4-4-2 formation and moved midfielder Bostin Robinson up to help Shiveley and Browning push the ball.  Robinson did not play in the first half, and his speed and fresh legs allowed him to rush past the Portsmouth defenders several times.  After three more missed shots on goal by Peebles, the home team found the net again when Robinson kicked a shot past a pair of defenders and the West keeper, giving the Indians a 2-0 lead.
With 15 minutes left in the game, Schmitz centered a ball from the right side of the field.   With the ball in the air, and in front of the Portsmouth goal, Shiveley dove in and drove a header into the net for Peebles third and final goal of the game.
Portsmouth tried continually to get its offense going, but for the most part could not get past the solid defense put up by the Indians.  Peebles fullback George Werner denied all penetration toward the Peebles goal from the left side defensive position, and keeper Trenton Wheeler saved all shots on goal, beginning the season with a shutout.  The game ended with Peebles making their 2016 debut a successful one, defeating Portsmouth West 3-0.
Both of the Indians’ squads were back in action on Aug. 24 when they hosted Ripley in their Southern Hills Athletic Conference opener.  Both teams lost tight one, the girls falling 2-1 and the boys being edged out by a final score of 1-0.

