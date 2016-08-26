Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener

Story and photos by Mark Carpenter –

This past Tuesday night was opening night for Coach Debbie McClanahan and her West Union Lady Dragons varsity volleyball squad as the made the trek to Piketon High School to do battle with the host Lady Red Streaks. It wasn’t the most profitable of nights for the young Lady Dragons as they struggled early and eventually fell in three sets as Piketon claimed the win, 25-9, 25-6-15-15.

“We were in trouble from the moment we saw them warming up,” said Coach McClanahan. “We really played scared in the first two sets and then finally decided to play a little in the third. We just have to learn to rely on our skills and just go out and play. We learned tonight what kind of team we have to be ready for at tournament time.”

On the stat sheet, Jaycee Baldwin topped the Lady Dragons with a pair of kills, while Mackenzie Bickett topped the squad with three digs and Kiersten Rowe contributed three assists.

The West Union girls were back in action on Thursday, Aug. 25 on their home court, hosting the Southeastern Ross Lady Panthers. The Lady Dragons open Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Aug. 30 when they travel to Manchester.