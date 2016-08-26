Earl Jackson, 95 years, of Winchester passed away Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Hillsboro.

He was born on March 10, 1921 in Pine Hill, Ky., the son of the late Joseph and Flora (Pittman) Jackson. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Jackson on May 9, 2002, as well as seven of his brothers and sisters.

John retired from the U.S. Army where he served during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, Telephone Pioneers, the Valley of Covington Scottish Rite as well as the Masonic Lodge #746 in Covington, Ky.

He is survived by his son, Earl F (Donna) Jackson of Maysville, Ky.; daughters Denise Lore Jackson of Columbus, Karen Jackson of Hillsboro, and Lisa Tara Jackson (Jeffrey) Combs of Williamstown; two brothers, Wendell Jackson of Independence, Ky. and Charles Jackson of Louisville, Ky.; one sister, Mildred Hastings of Cincinnati; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Lewis- Sullivan Chapel in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery with military rites performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. Friends may call on Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.