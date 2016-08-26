Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans Manchester ‘C’ girls finish season undefeated Under new head coach, Lady Hounds looking to compete in SHAC race Dragons blank Indians in pre-season soccer scrimmage River Days celebration include Saturday morning 5K race Lady Indians part of three-day pre-season volleyball camp ACCC hosts Junior League Club Championship on Aug. 4 Martha L Marsden John H. Brodt Timothy E. Mahon Tanya Richendollar Herman notches hole-in-one at Kenton Station course Despite low numbers, Lady Dragons optimistic about 2016 volleyball season Manchester celebrates 225 years with River Days fun in the village American Legion Post installs Flag Retirement Drop Box Cowboy Copas concert is Aug. 20 CTC adopts professional dress code Pamela Dunson Lady Devils soccer looking to continue recent success in 2016 Marine Corps 5K is set for Aug. 20 Pitch counts will be instituted for the 2017 high school baseball season Not sure what to think now
Earl Jackson

Earl Jackson, 95 years, of Winchester passed away Thursday Aug. 25, 2016 in Hillsboro.

He was born on March 10, 1921 in Pine Hill, Ky., the son of the late Joseph and Flora (Pittman) Jackson. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Jackson on May 9, 2002, as well as seven of his brothers and sisters.

John retired from the U.S. Army where he served during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, Telephone Pioneers, the Valley of Covington Scottish Rite as well as the Masonic Lodge #746 in Covington, Ky.

He is survived by his son, Earl F (Donna) Jackson of Maysville, Ky.; daughters Denise Lore Jackson of Columbus, Karen Jackson of Hillsboro, and Lisa Tara Jackson (Jeffrey) Combs of Williamstown; two brothers, Wendell Jackson of Independence, Ky. and Charles Jackson of Louisville, Ky.; one sister, Mildred Hastings of Cincinnati; eight grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the Lewis- Sullivan Chapel in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery with military rites performed by the Adams County Honor Guard. Friends may call on Sunday Aug. 28, 2016 from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

