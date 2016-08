A heavy police presence was on hand in the Adams County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Aug. 26

as a jury found Denny Wayne Blanton, Jr. guilty on all counts in the Feb. 22 kidnapping and rape of a 15-year old girl.

The reading of the verdict was halted as Blanton’s mother, overcome with emotion, was escorted from the courtroom by sheriff;’s deputies.

Look for a full report on the trial and verdict in the Aug. 31 issue of The People’s Defender.