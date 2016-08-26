Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans Manchester ‘C’ girls finish season undefeated Under new head coach, Lady Hounds looking to compete in SHAC race Dragons blank Indians in pre-season soccer scrimmage River Days celebration include Saturday morning 5K race Lady Indians part of three-day pre-season volleyball camp ACCC hosts Junior League Club Championship on Aug. 4 Martha L Marsden John H. Brodt Timothy E. Mahon Tanya Richendollar Herman notches hole-in-one at Kenton Station course Despite low numbers, Lady Dragons optimistic about 2016 volleyball season Manchester celebrates 225 years with River Days fun in the village American Legion Post installs Flag Retirement Drop Box Cowboy Copas concert is Aug. 20 CTC adopts professional dress code Pamela Dunson Lady Devils soccer looking to continue recent success in 2016 Marine Corps 5K is set for Aug. 20 Pitch counts will be instituted for the 2017 high school baseball season Not sure what to think now Church 180 hosts Junior Deputy Boot Camp Commissioner Caraway resigns position, effective Aug. 8 Andrew Nemenz Billy D Purtee 2016 Adams County Fair Results There really is a fifth season Ohio Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend Manchester hosting River Days this weekend Doug Frost BREAKING NEWS: Commissioner Caraway leaving position P.T. Reptile Show brings exotic animals to kids at local libraries Observing over four decades of family tradition and community service Dancing away another All-Star afternoon Megan Dalessandro Billie R Evans
Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC

North_AdamsLogoBy Mark Carpenter –

Back for her second year at the helm of the North Adams High School cross-country teams is Kelly Boerger, and after some pre-season concern, the Green Devils now have complete teams and are ready to compete in 2016.  Boerger will be assisted this fall by Sara Gravel.
“Sara and I are both runners but being a runner and coaching runners is two totally different things,” says Boerger.  “Getting into the heads of 20 different athletes to find what motivates them is a challenge.  We have tweaked our training schedule from last year and we are hoping that will lead to some improvements in our runners.”
“We are very excited to have John McIlwain move up to the high school level and we expect a solid season from him.  We have added some new runners like Adison Wright and Landon Wright to our experienced group of runners and that has changed the dynamic of our team for the better.”
“  We are looking to Eric McCaw and George Hesler to provide senior leadership to our high school team, Boerger continued,  while our junior high team has a core group of returning runners in Damon Baker, Trenton McCann, and Alyssa Mays, whose experience from last year is helping to mold them into our future leaders.  We are very optimistic as we start the season this weekend in Pickerington.”
The Devils XC squads will begin their 2016 campaign with an early morning wake-up call on Saturday, Aug. 27 when they venture to Pickerington North near Columbus.  Their first local appearance will come on Aug. 30 when they compete in the annual Dragon Run at West Union.

