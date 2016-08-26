Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC

By Mark Carpenter –

Back for her second year at the helm of the North Adams High School cross-country teams is Kelly Boerger, and after some pre-season concern, the Green Devils now have complete teams and are ready to compete in 2016. Boerger will be assisted this fall by Sara Gravel.

“Sara and I are both runners but being a runner and coaching runners is two totally different things,” says Boerger. “Getting into the heads of 20 different athletes to find what motivates them is a challenge. We have tweaked our training schedule from last year and we are hoping that will lead to some improvements in our runners.”

“We are very excited to have John McIlwain move up to the high school level and we expect a solid season from him. We have added some new runners like Adison Wright and Landon Wright to our experienced group of runners and that has changed the dynamic of our team for the better.”

“ We are looking to Eric McCaw and George Hesler to provide senior leadership to our high school team, Boerger continued, while our junior high team has a core group of returning runners in Damon Baker, Trenton McCann, and Alyssa Mays, whose experience from last year is helping to mold them into our future leaders. We are very optimistic as we start the season this weekend in Pickerington.”

The Devils XC squads will begin their 2016 campaign with an early morning wake-up call on Saturday, Aug. 27 when they venture to Pickerington North near Columbus. Their first local appearance will come on Aug. 30 when they compete in the annual Dragon Run at West Union.