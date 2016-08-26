BREAKING NEWS: Blanton found guilty on all counts Earl Jackson It was really worth the wait Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse Serpent Mound hosts Archaeology Day Local woman receives Red Cross Hero award Republican committee appoints new Commissioner Officer Hayes reinstated in Manchester The Edge: Previewing the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes West Union golfers have the experience of a lifetime Meade twins awarded OHSBCA Scholarships Lady Indians fall to Valley Devils roll in SHAC opener, topping Eastern 7-1 Senior Profile: Nathan Buck Lady Dragons drop volleyball opener Boerger back for second year with North Adams XC PHS Soccer starts with season sweep Toole gets 1,000th dig, Lady Devils get thrilling win in season opener Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Devils open with big 7-2 victory Senior Profile: Cassie Campbell Wrong kind of thunder for Lady Devils Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge ‘Friday Night Lights’ shine bright on the Dragons 2016 Prep Football Preview Michael L Morgan John E Thomas Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Sept. 1 Adams County teachers attend SSCC Chemistry Workshop Adams County Safe Community Coalition’s goal is to end drunk driving Fultons celebrate 50 years of marriage Winchester Homecoming launches county festival season Young Lady Indians looking for successful 2016 Lady Dragons take first in county golf tri-match Marine Corps holds annual 5K Run at Wheat Ridge SHAC holds 2016 Soccer Preview Kaiden Spratt Steve Gibson Margaret J Lute Joshua D Grooms Priscilla Nixon Lady Devils on hunt for another gold ball Donald E Shiveley Mary S McDaniel Wayne Austin Roy L Grooms SENIOR PROFILE: Maddie Toole County Cup again belongs to West Union, four Dragons are All-County golfers North Adams plays host to annual SHAC Volleyball Preview Night Lady Dragons top Eastern, two others in quad match Is there cause for concern? We peeked at a solar eclipse Defender celebrates 150th year of publication Junior Deputy Boot Camp promotes drug prevention Caraway colleagues say farewell Jayce CJ Bradford Jimmy L Miller Derek Blevins Mildred Hanson Patty Boldman Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader Charles E Hayslip OVCTC Yearbook Class makes history, and it took a village Geneva Boone Archaeology Day coming to Serpent Mound Local firefighter laid to rest Wayne Township and Manchester join OhioCheckbook.com River Days hosts Baby Show ROCK hosts Spelling Bee as part of Manchester River Days Local business sells big lottery winner The first brick grill…almost Another one bites the dust West Union, North Adams golfers open 2016 season With lots of numbers, Peebles boys soccer looks to pick up the tempo Benintendi settles in with the Red Sox An Umpire’s Perspective on Coach Behavior Thanks to NFL, Freedom Field will be a lot brighter for fans Manchester ‘C’ girls finish season undefeated Under new head coach, Lady Hounds looking to compete in SHAC race Dragons blank Indians in pre-season soccer scrimmage River Days celebration include Saturday morning 5K race Lady Indians part of three-day pre-season volleyball camp ACCC hosts Junior League Club Championship on Aug. 4 Martha L Marsden John H. Brodt Timothy E. Mahon Tanya Richendollar Herman notches hole-in-one at Kenton Station course Despite low numbers, Lady Dragons optimistic about 2016 volleyball season Manchester celebrates 225 years with River Days fun in the village American Legion Post installs Flag Retirement Drop Box Cowboy Copas concert is Aug. 20 CTC adopts professional dress code Pamela Dunson Lady Devils soccer looking to continue recent success in 2016 Marine Corps 5K is set for Aug. 20 Pitch counts will be instituted for the 2017 high school baseball season
Blanton rape, kidnapping trial continues at courthouse

Defendant Denny Blanton,Jr., foreground, listens to testimony during his trial on rape and kidnapping charges this week at the Adams County Courthouse. Also pictured, from left, are defense attorneys Mike Kelly and Tyler Cantrell, Adams County Prosecutor David Kelley, and Adams County Assistant Prosecutor Kris Blanton.
Forensics and medical experts punch holes in the “he said/she said” defense –

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

A nine woman, three man jury with four alternates was seated on Monday, Aug. 21 in the rape and kidnapping trial of an Adams County teen with Judge Brett Spencer presiding.
Denny W. Blanton,Jr. 18, of Manchester is accused of allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl from the Peebles area on Feb. 22, 2016.  He  was indicted on March 3 by the Adams County Grand Jury on two counts of kidnapping and two counts of rape.
Early Tuesday, after touring five locations associated with the case, the jury heard opening statements. Blanton Jr. was stoic as Assistant Prosecutor Kris Blanton detailed the charges against him: “he shoved  her to the ground, he hit her, he threatened her, he restrained her  before putting her in his truck and driving to a nearby cemetery where  he forced her to submit”. Pointing at the defendant, he said “I expect that after you hear all the testimony and listen to all the witnesses, you will come to the conclusion that Denny W. Blanton Jr. is guilty.”
Defense attorney Tyler Cantrell countered, reminding the jurors the  burden of proof rests with the state. “There are only two people who know what happened out there,” Cantrell said. “In the end, you will  determine that Denny Blanton Jr. is not guilty.”
Forensic specialists on Thursday testified that DNA belonging to Blanton was found on the minor girls’ body and under clothing.
According to the testimony of forensic scientist Erika Jimenez, there  was a only a 1 in one trillion chance that the DNA was not Blanton’s.  “He cannot be excluded,” she said. “He is definitely included.”
On Wednesday the court listened to a Feb. 23 audio recording of Blanton telling Sheriff Kimmy Rogers that he had no sexual contact with the girl, saying he’d only given her a ride.
However, medical experts from Children’s Hospital testified that the  girl’s injuries were consistent with sexual assault.
Again Thursday, the jury watched as Blanton, in a Feb. 23 video  recording with Investigator Kenny Dick, continued to deny the allegations brought against him.
“I just gave the girl a ride, I  shouldn’t have done that,” he told Dick. When asked if he’d had sex with her he replied, “No, I didn’t have sex with her.”
Blanton Jr.’s attorneys, Tyler Cantrell  and Mike Kelly, argue that the sexual encounter between their client and the minor girl was consensual.
The father of the victim sat alone in the courtroom Tuesday as his  daughter, the state’s first witness, related her Feb. 22 encounter with Blanton Jr. on Tater Ridge Road.
She told the court how he stopped her during her daily run. Describing  him as “nervous” she said he asked for directions, then got out of his white double cab pickup truck on the pretext of getting a map from the back seat. She said he began asking her “weird questions”. “He asked  me how old I was and I told him I was 12 because I was beginning to  get scared.” the victim testified.
She said the “way he was acting” reminded her of her brother, who  suffers from a mental illness and often exhibits similar behavior.  “You have to be nice and calm with him” she told Prosecutor David  Kelley.
She said she became even more frightened when she realized the paper he was holding wasn’t a map and recounted how he approached her. “He  shoved me to the ground, he hit me on the cheek with his fist, he  said he’d kill me if I yelled, I was scared.”
She described in detail how he restrained her by wrapping his belt around her arms and body, forced her onto the back floor board of the  truck, and drove her to another location where he raped her.
She said afterward he her drove back to Wheat Ridge Road. Dropping her off at a house near Miller’s Bakery, she said he made her swear she wouldn’t tell.
“He told me to swear on my mom and dad’s lives so I  did. Then he told me I could get out.” When the truck was out of  sight, she ran to Miller’s where she called her mother and reported what had happened.
During cross examination defense attorney Mike Kelly asked the girl if she believed her parents would be upset if she’d had consensual sex.  Prosecutor Kelley’s objection was sustained and Judge Spencer told the jury to disregard the question.
Kelly also questioned her about apparent discrepancies between her testimony in court and what she told the 911 operator. Asking why she failed to say that she’d been restrained or hit in the face, she replied that she “thought she had  given the operator those details”. She also said she was aware that her DNA was not found on the defendant’s belt.
In testimony Thursday DNA expert Jimenez told the court it was not unusual for “Touch DNA” not to transfer on to objects.
The trial is expected to conclude by Friday, Aug. 26.
In a separate case involving sex-related crimes, the Adams County  Grand Jury in May 2016 indicted Blanton Jr. on charges of Pandering  Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor and Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance. In yet another case, he was  indicted in May 2016 for kidnapping, assault, and felonious assault. That trial is scheduled for Oct. 2016.
