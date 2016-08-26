Barnes retires from Water District Board of Trustees

The Adams County Regional Water District would like to announce the retirement of Mr. Wendell Barnes from the Board of Trustees. Mr. Barnes has served nearly 24 years on the board. He has served in many capacities and on several committees.

Mr. Barnes served several years as board President and Vice-President. He brought sincerity and ingenuity to his many positions on the board. Being a project engineer for ODOT for 40 years gave him a lot of insight to the business practices of the District.

Mr. Barnes was quite the sportsman in his younger days playing football, basketball, and baseball. He was an outstanding outfielder and had gotten an invite to try out with the St. Louis Cardinals. Mr. Barnes instead chose to serve his country and join the United States Air Corps. Mr. Barnes served as a wing gunner on a B-17 bomber during World War II. At the ripe old age of about 21, Mr. Barnes’ crew flew two missions on D-Day.

Everyone at the ACRWD salutes him for his service, always appreciating his wit and his love for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and his dedicated service to ACRWD employees and customers alike.