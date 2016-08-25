Michael L Morgan

Michael Lee Morgan, age 68, of West Union, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2016 at home. He was born July 15, 1948 in Tiffin Township in Adams County. He was preceded in death by his father, John Kenneth Morgan, and brother, Charles “Butch” Morgan.

He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Morgan of West Union; mother, Phyllis

(Campton) Morgan of West Union; sister, Barbara Wood of Tifton, Georgia; one grandson, Braydn Michael Lang of West Union; one aunt, Maxine Wynant of West Union; two nieces: Amanda Grantham and Heather Sutton, both of Georgia.

He was a retired farmer and carpenter. He was a US Air Force Veteran and had served in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion Charles H. Eyre Post 433 in Seaman. He was a 1966 Graduate of West Union High School.

A private graveside service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery on Aug. 29, 2016 with Pastor Johnny Jones officiating. A military service will be conducted by the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.