John E. Thomas, 71 years of Seaman, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

He was born Nov. 23, 1944 in Seaman to the late Wendell and Helen (McCormick) Thomas. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Donna (Mathews) Thomas on Aug. 10, 2004 and one sister Gayle Sullivan.

John retired from the U.S. Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, Manchester Lodge #317 F.& A.M. and the Valley of Cincinnati Scottish Rite.

He is survived by his step daughter Brenda (Charles II) Brewer of Peebles; step son Michael (Vonda) Chaney of West Union; one sister, Linda Strine of Seaman; four grandchildren, Dakota Chaney, Michala Chaney, Charles (Alisha) Brewer III, Marie (Cole) Oberschlake; four great grandchildren, Charles Brewer IV, Jonathan Brewer, Annah Oberschlake, and Leah Oberschlake; niece Cindy Applegate; nephew Donald Brown; plus great nieces, great nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Seaman with Charles Brewer III officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union IOOF Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard. Friends may call Friday, Aug. 26 from 6- 8 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel. Masonic and Scottish Rite Services will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope.