A 40-foot pit will soon be filled with two feet of wood coals and 1,000 pounds of choice beef as preparations are made for the annual Adams County Junior Fair Beef Barbecue. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center. Adault tickets are $9 and children are $7 with all proceeds going to Junior Fair improvements.