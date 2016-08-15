Mildred Hanson, age 95 years of West Union, passed away Aug. 12, 2016 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mrs. Hanson was born on Nov. 18, 1920 in St. Albans, West Va., the daughter of the late Robert and Laura (Turley) Thomasson. Besides her parents, Mrs. Hanson was preceded in death by her husbands, Earl H. Graham and Jack Hanson; daughter in law Jerry Priscilla Graham; brothers Paul and Ernest Thomasson; three grandchildren, Deborah (Graham) and husband William Bynum, Leah (Graham) Woodward/Patzer, and Joanna (Graham) Philpott.

Survivors include her son Chester Graham of West Union; five grand children, Mark and Josie Graham of San Diego, Calif.,Rebecca Philpott of Escondido, Calif., Stephen Graham of Chillicothe, Julia (Graham) and Marty Adams of Seaman,and Matt Philpott; great grandchildren Kimberly, Brittany, Tarrah, Josh, Shawn and wife Shannon, Alissa and husband Jason, Eric, Danielle, Jayden, Jacob, Logan and Alex; great great grand children Talon, Ainsleigh, Aceson and Keely.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday Aug. 17, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home with Tim Carter officiating. Burial will take place at the Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, West Va. at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the BGEA/ Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte NC 28201-0001.