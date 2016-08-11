Local business sells big lottery winner

Local man wins $2 million on lottery scratch-off ticket –
Story and photo by Patricia Beech –
Lottery sales have gone through the roof at Cantrell’s Marathon station on St. Rt. 41 in West Union after a customer recently won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket. purchased at the station.
“Ticket sales for the big tickets costing $20-$30 each have gone up quite a bit,” said cashier Naomi Whaley, “We’ve had a few people win $5,000 but no one has ever won this much before.”
Tyler Stansberry, the cashier who sold the winning ticket said it came as a surprise to everyone involved.
“The gentleman came in and bought a $300 Million Diamond Dazzler scratch -off ticket,” said Stansberry, “He was originally going to buy a Gold Ticket, but changed his mind and purchased a $20 Diamond Dazzler instead.”
According to Stansberry, the customer left the store and returned to his car where he remained for some time before re-entering the station.
“He sat at pump two for a while then pulled around to the front door. He ran in and handed me the ticket and asked if he were looking at it right, and I asked him if I were looking at it right, so I scanned it on our lottery machine, and sure enough it was a $2 million dollar winner.”
One comment:
Wow! Just Wow!