Local business sells big lottery winner

Tyler Stansberry, an employee of one of the local Marathon stations, recently sold a winning $2 million scratch-off ticket to a local man.
Local man wins $2 million on lottery scratch-off ticket

Story and photo by Patricia Beech –

Lottery sales have gone through the roof at Cantrell’s  Marathon station on St. Rt. 41 in West Union after a customer recently  won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket. purchased at the station.
“Ticket sales for the big tickets costing $20-$30 each have gone  up quite a bit,” said cashier Naomi Whaley, “We’ve had a few people  win $5,000 but no one has ever won this much before.”
Tyler Stansberry, the cashier who sold the winning ticket said  it came as a surprise to everyone involved.
“The gentleman came in and bought a $300 Million Diamond Dazzler  scratch -off ticket,” said Stansberry, “He was originally going to buy  a Gold Ticket, but changed his mind and purchased a $20 Diamond  Dazzler instead.”
According to Stansberry, the customer left the store and  returned to his car where he remained for some time before re-entering  the station.
“He sat at pump two for a while then pulled around to the  front door. He ran in and handed me the ticket and asked if he were  looking at it right, and I asked him if I were looking at it right, so  I scanned it on our lottery machine, and sure enough it was a $2 million dollar winner.”

