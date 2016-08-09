John H. Brodt age 88 years of West Union, passed away Tuesday Aug. 9, 2016 at the Hospice Care Center in Maysville, Ky. Mr. Brodt was born on Oct. 7, 1927, the son of the late Harvey T. and Wanda (Sparks) Brodt in West Union. Besides his parents ,Mr. Brodt was preceded in death by his first wife Donna and his second wife Anne.

Mr. Brodt was a member of the West Union Presbyterian Church, a lifetime farmer, President of the Adams County Building and Loan for 40 years, and was the Director of the Adams County National Bank for 40 years.

Survivors include four sons John D. and Sue Brodt of Waverly, Randy T. and Julie Brodt of West Union, David S. and Treva Brodt of West Union, and Byron K. and Dawn Brodt of West Union; one sister, Ruth Overbeck of West Union; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday Aug. 12, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dave Sugarbaker officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Village Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 11, 2016 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Manor Activity Fund or Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley.