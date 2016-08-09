CTC adopts professional dress code

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
News

CTC adopts professional dress code

About

Written by Peoples Defender 2 Comments
Beginning in the 2016-17 school year, students at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center will be showing their school pride with new sets of uniforms specific to their particular program of study.
Beginning in the 2016-17 school year, students at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center will be showing their school pride with new sets of uniforms specific to their particular program of study.

Uniforms will help convey school and civic pride –

Story by Patricia Beech –
Photo by Mark Carpenter –

School uniforms usually associated with private and parochial  schools, are now gradually making their way into career- centered  schools across the country.  This year students and staff at the Adams  County Career and Technical Center will join the growing number of  vocational schools who have adopted uniform programs.
“These aren’t traditional polo-and-khaki school uniforms as people  usually think of them,” said Jason Vesey,principal at the CTC. “They’re industry standard  uniforms, they’re program-specific, and they’re designed to be  identical to what professionals in the industry would wear when they’re on the job.”
Students and staff are required to wear the uniforms Monday through Thursday. Street clothes may be worn on Fridays unless there  are specific school functions that prohibit it. “If the students have  a special event on Friday, or if they’re going out into the community, or if the program instructors request it, they will wear the  uniforms,” said Vesey.
Uniform basics include polo shirts and t-shirts featuring the  school’s Pioneer mascot. Each student will be issued four color-coded  shirts specific to their program of study, free of charge.
“Each  program’s uniforms will be a different color to help identify students  by their field of study,” said Vesey. “Students will also be given the  option to purchase additional clothing, such as hoodies, hats, and  jackets in their program’s color, with their logo.”
According to Vesey, the uniform policy was generated by the school’s advisory committee which includes local business and industry  leaders.  “After the first of the year we met with the committee to  discuss the programs and what they need to do to remain current and to  improve,” said Vesey. “One of the suggestions brought to us from  multiple advisory committees was that our students should be noticed  in the community as representatives of our school. Other vocational schools and  Career Centers have uniforms for their students, and the committee  thought since our kids go out into the community to work, uniforms  would step up our game.”
After researching several uniform providers, the school chose Aramark  Uniform Services.
“It would be difficult for a local mom and pop t-shirt store to  provide this kind of service because we’re looking at real  industry-standard uniforms, and to do it on a massive scale and have  any kind of cost reduction we felt we needed to go with a nationally  known outfit,” added Vesey. “We spent some time investigating where we  could get the best bang for our dollar, and Aramark was the company we  finally settled on. They really went out of their way to meet us and make this project take off.”
The Ohio Valley School Board provided funds to jump start the  uniform policy in its first year, but going forward, the CTC will be  required to sustain the program.
“We have several fund-raising ideas to help meet sustainability costs,  and that process will start at the beginning of the school year,” said  Vesey. “We’re grateful to the board and Mr. Seas for agreeing that  this is a great thing and helping us to get it started. We’re already  thinking about how we’re going to make our purchases next year.”
Parents of CTC students will have an opportunity to ask questions  about the program on Back-to-School night, Thursday,  Aug. 11 at the  CTC.
“We’re trying to get the word out,” said Vesey. “This is a new program  and there’s going to be challenges and questions. We’re asking our  students and parents to work with us as we go through the growing  pains of this process, and we’re hoping it will be popular with  families because it will mean they have to buy fewer clothes.”
The school will begin taking uniform orders during Back to School Night.  Vesey said the school will also make t-shirts available for  sell to the public.
“We’re hoping to show our pride in the CTC by having our colors and  logo out there in the community,” he said. “And it’s also a way to  help us sustain our uniform program.”
Information about the uniform program can be found on the CTC Facebook  page. “It’s been the most shared and tagged post on our page,” said  Vesey. “I think we’re more than ready to take on this challenge and sustain it in the future.”

2 comments:

  1. Personally I agree with this action
    .It will give the student that is serious about having a jump start on learning about their chosen career it will also prepare them for the regonation that they are proud to be doing so.

    Reply

  2. Several of the program have been required to wear a career uniform that ID’s them to their program.Ex.Cosmetology and Nursing. Great idea that all will do the same. Word of suggestion after many years of some students not wanting to follow class rules. Put the responsibilities PD Mon. Thurs. Uniform on students. If just one didn’t wear required uniform shoes and all. Friday casual day was not done for any in class. No surprise they won’t forget again. LOL. Have a great year. Retired Employee.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender