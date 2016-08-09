The Adams County Historical Society will present the ninth annual Cowboy Copas Memorial Concert at the community center in Blue Creek on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
The featured music will be the John Simon Band, the Randy Copas Band with Rosie Young and Karen Boldman, and special guest Kathy Copas Hughes.
Food will be served and a cake auction will be held.
Tickets will be available at the door and at the Blue Creek General Store.
Cowboy Copas concert is Aug. 20
The Adams County Historical Society will present the ninth annual Cowboy Copas Memorial Concert at the community center in Blue Creek on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
2 comments:
I had this event down as Sept.20, 2016, did the date change? Cost?
Thank you for your inquiry, Jean. According to the information provided to us, the event is August 20th. And, the cost is $10.