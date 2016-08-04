Church 180 hosts Junior Deputy Boot Camp

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
Church 180 hosts Junior Deputy Boot Camp

Written by Peoples Defender
Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers leads his group of Junior Deputy Boot Campers in Seaman in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Volunteers inspiring kids to be all they can be –

United States Congressman Brad Wenstrup was on hand Thursday, July 28 for the  kick off of Junior Deputy Boot Camp at Church 180 in Seaman.
“This is a wonderful program,” Wenstrup said. “I really applaud people  at the local level like Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and the churches who are  working to make sure kids are getting the right message and using  their time wisely while they’re out of school.”
More than 70 young people joined Wenstrup and Sheriff Rogers  for the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag during Thursday’s opening ceremony before  dividing into four age-appropriate groups to run an obstacle course  set up by Sheriff’s deputy Micah Poe.
“The kids love the obstacle course,” said Talitha Parks, Student  Pastor and Student Leader at Church 180. “The older the kids are the  more difficult the course becomes, but they really seem to like the  discipline, the rules, and interacting with the deputies.”

From left, Church 180 Pastor Michael Parks, Congressman Brad Wenstrup, and Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. Congressman Wenstrup was a guest on July 28 at the Sherriff’s Junior Deputy Boot Camp in Seaman. The final Boot Camp of the summer will be in West Union on August 11, 12, and 13.
Volunteers are a key component of the camp’s ongoing success.  According to Parks, volunteers guide the children through fun,  age-appropriate activities during the three-day camp. “We attempt to  give them positive role models, positive influences and positive  direction.”
Local community service organizations also volunteered for the  event including: The Seaman Life Squad, Fire Department, and the Adams  County Health Department.
“Our volunteers are priceless,” said Sheriff Rogers.

Michael Parks, Pastor of Church 180, says the volunteers’ integrity  is essential to teaching the kids that they can be successful in life.
“We want to make sure that we’re positive role models who give these  children the message that they can be anything they want to be if they  put their hearts and minds to it,” said Parks.
Now in its fourth year, the Boot Camp program was launched by  Sheriff Kimmy Rogers in partnership with local churches and the LINK  mentoring program (Leading, Interacting, and Nurturing Kids).  According to Pastor Parks, “The Junior Deputy Boot Camp program was  created to address the drug culture that has invaded our county. We are focused on helping kids understand that they can change  the drug culture, and live better lives, and be whoever they want to  be. They can dream big and make their dreams happen.”

Here is another group of happy graduates of the Adams County Junior Deputy Boot Camp.
Congressman Wenstrup, who has supported legislation to address  the drug problem, says he believes the Boot Camp is an effective tool  for educating young people. “There’s nothing better than prevention –  nothing beats never starting,” he says. “I think ten years from now that these kids will say this program had a positive influence on their  lives. You may not see it today, but they’ll look back on it and say  ‘you put me on the right road’.”

One comment:

  1. What a wonderful opportunity for the children to participate in the program LINK. Thank you Sheriff Rogers, Church 180 and the other churches who helped with their support. A big thanks to the volunteers for caring and making a difference in the community. I applaud you!

    Reply

