Church 180 hosts Junior Deputy Boot Camp

Written by Peoples Defender
Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers leads his group of Junior Deputy Boot Campers in Seaman in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Volunteers inspiring kids to be all they can be –

United States Congressman Brad Wenstrup was on hand Thursday, July 28 for the  kick off of Junior Deputy Boot Camp at Church 180 in Seaman.
“This is a wonderful program,” Wenstrup said. “I really applaud people  at the local level like Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and the churches who are  working to make sure kids are getting the right message and using  their time wisely while they’re out of school.”
More than 70 young people joined Wenstrup and Sheriff Rogers  for the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag during Thursday’s opening ceremony before  dividing into four age-appropriate groups to run an obstacle course  set up by Sheriff’s deputy Micah Poe.
“The kids love the obstacle course,” said Talitha Parks, Student  Pastor and Student Leader at Church 180. “The older the kids are the  more difficult the course becomes, but they really seem to like the  discipline, the rules, and interacting with the deputies.”

From left, Church 180 Pastor Michael Parks, Congressman Brad Wenstrup, and Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. Congressman Wenstrup was a guest on July 28 at the Sherriff’s Junior Deputy Boot Camp in Seaman. The final Boot Camp of the summer will be in West Union on August 11, 12, and 13.
Volunteers are a key component of the camp’s ongoing success.  According to Parks, volunteers guide the children through fun,  age-appropriate activities during the three-day camp. “We attempt to  give them positive role models, positive influences and positive  direction.”
Local community service organizations also volunteered for the  event including: The Seaman Life Squad, Fire Department, and the Adams  County Health Department.
“Our volunteers are priceless,” said Sheriff Rogers.

Michael Parks, Pastor of Church 180, says the volunteers’ integrity  is essential to teaching the kids that they can be successful in life.
“We want to make sure that we’re positive role models who give these  children the message that they can be anything they want to be if they  put their hearts and minds to it,” said Parks.
Now in its fourth year, the Boot Camp program was launched by  Sheriff Kimmy Rogers in partnership with local churches and the LINK  mentoring program (Leading, Interacting, and Nurturing Kids).  According to Pastor Parks, “The Junior Deputy Boot Camp program was  created to address the drug culture that has invaded our county. We are focused on helping kids understand that they can change  the drug culture, and live better lives, and be whoever they want to  be. They can dream big and make their dreams happen.”

Here is another group of happy graduates of the Adams County Junior Deputy Boot Camp.
Congressman Wenstrup, who has supported legislation to address  the drug problem, says he believes the Boot Camp is an effective tool  for educating young people. “There’s nothing better than prevention –  nothing beats never starting,” he says. “I think ten years from now that these kids will say this program had a positive influence on their  lives. You may not see it today, but they’ll look back on it and say  ‘you put me on the right road’.”

