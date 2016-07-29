BREAKING NEWS: Commissioner Caraway leaving position

Adams County Commissioner Stephen Caraway has announced that he will be leaving his role as Commissioner,
effective August 8. Caraway has accepted a position with the administration of Ohio Governor John Kasich, as a regional liaison.
One comment:
Good for you Stephen even though I will miss your smiling face. My blessings and prayers will be with you and your family as you move forward. We need to toast on a Bonbonerie cake for this one.