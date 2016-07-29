Billie R Evans

Billie Ronald Evans, 78, of West Union, died Wednesday, July 27, 2016

at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born Oct. 1, 1937 in Tiffin Township in Adams County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Minnie Leola (Hayslip) Evans and a brother, Harold Evans.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Kay (Barr) Evans of West Union; one sister,

Jean Swearingen of West Union; one nephew, Danny Joe Russell of Maysville, Ky.; and two nieces: Dottie McElroy of West Union and Susan Haslam of Winchester.

He was a surveyor for 35 years and retired from John R. Jurgensen Construction Company in Cincinnati. He was employed with several other companies, including Satterfield and Associates Surveying Company in West Union.

He was U.S. Army Veteran. He was a 1955 graduate of West Union High School, and a former member of the Ramblin Relics Car Club of Southern Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 and/or the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.

Visitation is Saturday, July 30, 2016 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Pastor Phil Fulton and Pastor Gary Brown will officiate.

The interment will be at West Union Cemetery and the Adams County Honor Guard will conduct a military service.