BREAKING NEWS! Sheriff busts major grow operation

After an investigation that has gone on for several months, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and his deputies

have busted major marijuana grow operations at two sites in the county.

The bust began on Thursday evening and lasted until the wee hours of Friday morning at one site on 1770 Mayhill Road and another on State Rte. 348. A multi-million marijuana operation was discovered operating on both sites , with the DEA estimating that the Mayhill Road operation, found in the basement of a large commercial garage, could be worth up to $4 million a year.

A suspect and his spouse were both arrested.

