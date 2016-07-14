Faulconer, Williams will be wed Aug. 6

Jerry and Jodi Faulconer of Greenfield, Ohio wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lyndsey to Tony Williams, son of Elizabeth Jane Williams of Peebles.

Lyndsey is a 2007 graduate of McClain High School and a 2012 graduate of Wright State University. She is presently employed by The Laurel’s of Hillsboro as a Social Services Director. Tony is a 2002 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and a 2006 graduate of Shawnee State University. He is currently employed by the Adams County/Ohio Valley Schools as a Teacher/Athletic director at North Adams High School.

The couple will be married on Saturday August 6 at the Peebles United Methodist Church.