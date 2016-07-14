Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Ronald and Mary Brooks of Peebles will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on July 14. The couple was married on July 14, 1956 at the Church of Christ Christian Union in West Union by W.E. Mills. They have five daughters: Deborah Hurd of Christiansburg, Va., Rhonda Kauffung of Erlanger, Ky., Teresa Burton of Batavia, Tina Taylor of Springfield, and Tonya Perez of Springboro. They also have 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.