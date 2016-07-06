Roger D Hayslip

Roger Duane Hayslip, 50, of Lynx, died Sunday, July 3, 2016 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. He was born Oct. 12, 1965 at West Union. He was preceded in death by one sister, Linda May.

He is survived by his wife, Tina (Highfield) Hayslip of Lynx; one son, Dustin (Veronica) Hayslip of Lynx; two daughters, Katrina (Zack) Young of Lynx and Kristin Hayslip of Lynx; parents, Lloyd “Junior” and Emma (Cooper) Hayslip of West Union; two sisters, Connie (Phil) Blevins of Lynx and Patty (Jay) Shiveley of Lynx; two grandchildren, Ralstin Duane Hayslip and Harlee Blake and three nieces and five nephews.

He was the owner and operator of the former Hayslip Solid Waste Company of Lynx. He was a former heavy equipment operator for J.P. Construction Co., Waterland Trucking Co. and Rumpke, Inc.

He was a 1984 Graduate of West Union High School and attended the Ohio Valley Vocational School. He was a trader, fisherman, coonhunter and a Cincinnati Reds fan.

Memorial donations may be made to the Adams County Christian School, 187 Willow Drive, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is Friday, July 8, 2016 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union and the funeral service is at 2 p.m. Pastor Mike Bender will officiate. The interment is at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.