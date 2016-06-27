  • People's Defender
  • Spearheaded by concerned parents, ROCK focused on revitalizing Manchester community
BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
News

Spearheaded by concerned parents, ROCK focused on revitalizing Manchester community

About

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
The “Letters To Heaven” event gave these children the opportunity to connect with their deceased loved ones. The event took place over the Memorial Day weekend as part of a picnic sponsored by ROCK.
The “Letters To Heaven” event gave these children the opportunity to connect with their deceased loved ones. The event took place over the Memorial Day weekend as part of a picnic sponsored by ROCK.

New non-profit organization hosts Outdoor Movie Nights and other events –

By Patricia Beech –

The proverb “it takes a village to raise a child” is more than just a cliche to Michael Reno and Carly Patterson, two single working parents from Manchester. They are the driving force behind a new, non-profit organization called ROCK (Rebuilding our Community with Kindness) and they are dedicated to making a difference in their community.

“ROCK was created out of necessity,” says Reno, the father of three boys. “Manchester has very little for our children to do throughout summer break. This leads to boredom and bad decision making. We at ROCK see that void and are working to fill it.”

Reno believes ROCK’s mission to get parents and their children involved in fun physical activities will better their lives and in turn better the whole community. “We’re trying to get the kids back out in the park, and get our elders back out into the community interacting with kids, kind of like the way it was when I grew up,” he says. “These kids are our future, and we need to get together and make a difference for them.”

Reno and Patterson met by chance in the town’s park where each frequently went to spend time with their children.

“We exchanged numbers, and Carly would call and say they were going to the park, so I’d take my boys down, and then other friends started joining us with their kids,” Reno said. “We’re all very active with our own kids, we don’t just sit back and watch them play, we do things with them.

According to Reno, it wasn’t long before other neighborhood children began to show up and join in the fun. “Anytime I went to the park I’d take four or five bicycles, some scooters and footballs, and kids just started popping up when they saw my vehicle.”

“The kids would all be excited when Mike showed up,” says Patterson. “He’s an outgoing person and gets everyone involved.”

Reno, who is a self-employed mechanic, and Patterson, a recent college graduate, began throwing around the idea of expanding their activities in the park by forming an organization that would do something big and get everyone involved. “We chose the name ROCK – Rebuilding Our Community with Kindness, because that’s exactly what we’re about, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Reno.

A large crowd turned out for the first Outdoor Family Movie night in Manchester on Friday, June 17. Sponsored by the Adams County Junior Deputy Program, over 200 were in attendance.
A large crowd turned out for the first Outdoor Family Movie night in Manchester on Friday, June 17. Sponsored by the Adams County Junior Deputy Program, over 200 were in attendance.

Sixty-four children participated in ROCK’s inaugural event. “We provided challenging, interactive, and fun games, and the day ended with an epic water balloon fight,” Reno said. Every child received drinks, snacks and a grab bag that included small party favors, candy, and cookies.

Approximately 100 people attended ROCK’s second event, a Memorial Weekend Picnic for adults and children, which included not only lunch and fun activities, but also a balloon release with “Letters to Heaven” to give children the opportunity to connect with their deceased loved ones. The Manchester Fire Department provided a grill and prepared the food. They also allowed the children to climb onto one of their fire trucks, before spraying over 1,500 gallons of water to cool the kids off. “We finished the day by giving away the items we used for our games and every child received a prize,” said Reno.

On Friday, June 17, ROCK hosted its third event, Outdoor Family Movie Night, at Nathaniel Massie Park in Manchester.

“We had over 200 people show up to participate in activities and watch the movie,” said Patterson, who attended the event with her two daughters and younger sister. “It was a great way to kick off the summer.”

The event was sponsored by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Junior Deputy Program. Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and several deputies, as well as local EMT’s and firefighters, provided grilling equipment and served food to those attending. Hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, cookies and a variety of beverages were provided free of charge for children and made available to adults for a donation.

“We gave away over 40 prizes to the children, and over 200 glow sticks,” said Reno. “We’ll continue to have movies in the park every Friday night.”

This week’s movie, Inside Out, is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Manchester Village Council member, C.L. “Skip” Wagner said, “This is a great thing for our kids, they get free entertainment in a safe environment, with police protection, and the parents can relax a little and enjoy themselves as well. It’s a great thing for the people here in Manchester, and we’re going to do everything we can to help Mr. Reno make this event happen every week throughout the summer.”

All of the ROCK events were funded by the organization’s members and private donors.

Reno and Patterson say that while people in the Manchester area have been generous with their donations, they are also planning fund raisers to keep ROCK viable. On Saturday, July 9, they will host two separate events. An eight-hour, three-county Jeep and Motorcycle Ride beginning at 11 a.m. in Manchester will coincide with a Midsummer Field Day event at Nathaniel Massie Park featuring a variety of games including Slip ‘n’ Slide kickball, 3-on-3 basketball, soccer matches and much more. There will also be stations set up for smaller children including rock painting, face painting, crafting, and more. Food and drinks will be available.

That evening the Jeeps and motorcycles will be on display for the children to view until the start of the family movie at approximately 9 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the Jeep and Motorcycle Ride, or setting up their own activity, or volunteering their time should contact Mike Reno @ 740-703-5976.

Additionally, ROCK will host a quarter auction on July 16 in the Manchester Community Building at 400 Pike Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction starts at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served before the auction begins.

“ROCK focuses on the children, but we are so much more,” says Reno. “We volunteer our time wherever it’s needed. We’ve participated in the Manchester Street Sweep, River Sweep, and we regularly pick up litter in the park. We’ve cut up and hauled off fallen limbs after storms, we’ve helped clean up and haul off trash from yards belonging to people physically unable to do so, and as our group grows so will our ability to do more in the community.”

Wagner praised Reno and Patterson for their work. “On behalf of myself and the council, I can’t thank them enough for taking the time and energy to get ROCK off the ground,” he said. “It’s an organization that can make a real change in our town.”

One comment:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender