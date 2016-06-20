Local airman found dead in Idaho

Keysor was 2007 MHS graduate –

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

Senior airman Derek Keysor, a 2007 graduate of Manchester High School, was found dead on Tuesday, June 14 at his home in Mountain Home, Idaho. Keysor was in the Air Force, stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. His body was discovered about 5 p.m. after he was reported absent from his assigned duty section.

Keysor was a native of Manchester and was working as a crew chief with the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Mountain Home. His initial training had taken place at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. He had received numerous awards and citations for his service, including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Keysor is survived by numerous family members, including his mother Darla McFarland of Manchester and his father John Keysor of Franklin, paternal and maternal grandparents, two brothers, four sisters, and a niece and nephew.

The village of Manchester along with many others honored Airman Keysor on Saturday as they escorted the hearse carrying his body back into town from the Greater Cincin-nati/Northern Kentucky Airport.

A procession of vehicles, motorcycles, law enforcement, and emergency vehicles, along with numerous residents lining the streets and waving American flags greeted Airman Keysor and his family as they returned to Manchester.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 20 at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Manchester with burial following in the Manchester Cemetery.