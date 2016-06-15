Ethan Roy, infant, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday June 14, 2016.

He was born in Cincinnati on June 8, 2016, the son of Joshua and Lauren (Ewald) Roy of Winchester. Ethan is preceded by his paternal grandparents, Theresa and Ernest Roy.

Besides his parents, Ethan is survived by his brother, Oliver Roy and maternal grandparents, Mary Jo Brown of Mason and David Ewald of Mt. Orab.

Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday June 17, 2016 at the Winchester Cemetery.