Claude and Thelma Sowards of Peebles will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary this Sunday, June 19. They have five children; Terry, Betty Jo, Brenda, Tony, and Chris; two sons in law, Kenny McElwee and Rick Tolle; two daughter in laws, Jennifer Sowards and Brandy and a friend Robin; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and many friends. The couple attends the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Peebles.