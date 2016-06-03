Gene R. Bissiner, age 85, passed away on May 17, 2016 in Cape Coral, Fla. he was cremated at the Fuller-Metz Funeral Home in Cape Coral.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn, children Derril (Annette) Bissinger, Darren Bissinger, Dawn (Bissinger) Thompaon, and Debbie (Bissinger) Hayes and husband Don. Mr. Bissinger is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with burial following in the Kirker Cemetery.