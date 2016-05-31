Phyllis Y. Smalley

Phyllis Y. (Newman) Smalley age 81, of Peebles, passed away Friday, May 27, 2016 at her residence. She was born in Adams County on Feb. 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Coleman and Lucille (Grooms) Newman. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

She is survived by husband Billy Smalley, whom she married Sept. 3, 1952. Also surviving are three sons and daughter in laws, Tim and Lorna Smalley of Peebles, Tucker and Kathy Smalley of Peebles, Toby and Joyce Smalley of Peebles; one daughter and son in law, Tonya and Larry Swayne of Peebles; three brothers, Norman, Gary and Tom Newman all of Peebles; one sister, Marilyn Waddell of Peebles, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She attended the Beech Fork Church and was a member of Order of Eastern Star Peebles Chapter #396.

Visitation has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 31, 2016 from 5-8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Funeral services are scheduled for the following day on June 1 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Judy Van Hoy and Tom Brown officiating.