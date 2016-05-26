Margaret A. Williams

Margaret Anne Williams, age 80 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 26, 2016 at Christ Hospital.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 25, 1936 the daughter of the late Louis and Gladys (Bogan) Benz.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Benz.

She attended the Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark Ferrell of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Matthew Williams of Hillsboro; daughter, Toni and Robert Martin of Seaman; sister, Ruth Miller of Cincinnati; three grandchildren, Emily Martin, Ethan Martin, and India Williams.

Graveside services have been scheduled at the convenience of the family. Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery with Rev. Dan Harrison officiating. Services are in care of Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel in Winchester.