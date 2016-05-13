Bikers sponsor “Kickstands For Keller”

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
Written by Peoples Defender
Biker1
Michael and Diane Manger, center, pose near their “Cancer Awareness Bike” with Keller Wilson’s members. Photo by Patricia Beech.

 

By Patricia Beech

A group of big-hearted, leather-clad bikers rumbled into Peebles on Saturday, May 7 in a show of support for three-year-old cancer victim, Keller Wilson.

Keller, the son of Jennifer Beech and Kyle Wilson of Peebles was diagnosed with A.L.L. Leukemia. He recently completed radiation treatments at Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, and Tuesday underwent a bone marrow transplant.

The “Kickstands for Keller” benefit was sponsored by the Brush Creek chapter of Bikers for Christ (BFC), a motorcycle ministry whose signature patches are “emblazoned with an open Bible, a sword, and up-swept wings representing the power of the Holy Spirit in the their lives”.

With lights flashing, Police Chief Rob Music led the procession of riders through town to the American Legion Post where they were served lunch before continuing their 70-mile trek.

The ministry’s Chapter Elder, Wayne Edingfield, a former high school teacher and minister told those assembled, “We’re happy to have the opportunity to be here today to support Keller and his family.”

The 28 bikers began their ministry ride at Church 180 in Seaman. Passing through southern Highland County, they traveled south through Adams County on St. Rt. 73 to Scioto County, then turned north on St. Rt. 125, returning to Church 180.

Clad in black and orange “Keller Strong” T-shirts, members of the Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, prepared and served lunch for the bikers before holding several benefit raffles.

Genie Edwards, President of the Ladies Auxiliary said, “We’re happy to be here to support Keller, and we wish him the best next week when he has his bone marrow transplant.”

Members of the Auxiliary decked the legion hall with black and orange decorations and lined the tables with photographs of Keller and his family. “We’re here to support Keller, said Auxiliary member Trish Fraley. “His Mom and his grandparents are members here and we want to lend a helping hand and do everything we can to help support the family emotionally and financially.”

Last Friday Keller successfully completed his four-day radiation treatment. In a Facebook post, his mother expressed her concerns about the treatment’s unintended effects, including lung scarring and cataracts, before adding that the treatment was “most importantly, all in the act of saving his life.” “I’m overwhelmingly proud of his courage and endurance,” she wrote, adding that Keller’s bone marrow transplant Tuesday followed two days of intense chemotherapy that was expected to “make him pretty sick.”

Keller’s battle with leukemia began in January 2016. The many long weeks of treatment he has endured seem not to have dampened his spirits. He remains a precocious three-year old who loves to play with his twin sister, Gemma, and his older brothers Cruz and Sol.

Michael and Diane Manger, representatives from Cure Search, a national non-profit foundation based in Maryland, were also present for the benefit. The Shelby County couple have ministered to parents of childhood cancer victims since 2013. They travel with a customized 1997 1100 Shadow ACE motorcycle they’ve dubbed the “Childhood Cancer Riderless Bike”.

Manger said the inspiration for their ministry came after they met an 11-year-old girl from Tennessee named Kaitlin, who had a rare form of cancer. “We rode the bike down several times to visit her, and when she died in 2013 I decided no one would ever ride the bike again.” The Mangers travel around America with the bike to raise awareness about childhood cancer. “I promised Kaitlin that I would get her story out and do whatever I could to raise money for research to find a cure.”

The funds they raised on Saturday were donated to Cure Search in honor of Keller.

One comment:

  1. Keller needs all the support that can be given. From the time lovingly given by the Bikers to the deep and dear love of family. He is truly blessed. The money raised for research coming from everywhere is extremely important.

    My love and prayers go out to you.
    D

    Reply

