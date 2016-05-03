Local man killed in four-wheeler accident

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
News

Local man killed in four-wheeler accident

About

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
Manchester resident Robert White tragically lost his life on April 25 in a four-wheeler accident, his body found after an extensive search.
By Patricia Beech

A massive search and rescue operation in southern Adams County ended when authorities discovered the body of a man from the Manchester area. On Monday night, April 25, the family of Robert H. White reported that he was missing.

Nearly 100 people turned out to join the search including members of the Manchester and West Union Fire Departments, Life Squads, and Police Departments, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Troopers from the Russellville and Mt. Orab State Highway Patrol Offices, three helicopters from the Columbus State Patrol, search dogs from Hamilton County, Game Wardens from the ODNR, the Red Cross, the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue team from Mason County Kentucy, numerous civilians, and worried family members.

According to authorities, White left his home around noon on April 25 to begin repairs on a fence row on his farm. He was traveling on a four-wheeler.

According to Manchester Chief of Police Jeff Bowling, the search covered over 600 acres.”We went out in groups on ATV’s and in utility vehicles,” he said. “The terrain was rough and wooded, and we had no idea where to start.”

The search continued throughout the night and into the following morning. “We knew the time element wasn’t on our side,” said Bowling. “But we were hoping for the best.”

Bowling was a first-responder on the scene. He said that helicopters had to guide the searchers through a wooded area to the hillside where White’s body was discovered.

Like many people in the Manchester area, Bowling considered White a friend. “He was well liked, he didn’t have an enemy one,” Bowling said. “He was always a happy guy who never met a stranger.”

Adams County Deputy, Randy Walters was among the searchers on Monday night. Walters said he’d finished his shift when his brother called and told him White was missing. Even though he was scheduled to work the following day, he went out to join the search. Walters said they located White around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning. He’d been involved in an ATV crash on the side of a hill and was deceased.

Adams County Coroner, Dr. Larry Best was called to the scene and White’s body was transported to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Walters said there was nothing suspicious, it was just a tragic accident.

“There were so many people from the public out there searching,” he said. “It really showed how much the community cared about him. He was a likeable guy who had a lot of friends.”

Kevin Walters and Lonnie Bilyeu of the Manchester Life Squad were both friends of White. The three of them had coffee together nearly every morning.

Bilyeu told the Defender, “I’ve known Bob since we were teenagers. We played baseball together, he was a good old boy who he didn’t know a stranger. I don’t care where you were, Bob would talk to you, it didn’t matter who you were.”

Bilyeu said his friend liked to joke around with people. “If he knew you, he’d try to embarrass you. If you were in McDonald’s or somewhere eating, he’d holler at you, ‘Hey, get that hamburger out of your pocket, you’re trying to steal it.” He chuckled at the memory and said, “Bob was funny, he was really a good guy. He’d do anything in the world for you. It was just a freak accident. Bob probably went over that hill a hundred times without anything happening.”

Funeral services for White were held on Sunday, May 1 in Manchester. Burial followed at the Manchester Cemetery.

