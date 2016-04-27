Robert H. White, Jr. of Manchester, died Monday, April 25, 2016. He was born in West Union on Dec. 4, 1955 to the late Robert H White Sr and Marie McCartney White.

He was a farmer and belonged to the Farm Bureau.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Deborah Morrison White on June 14, 2014.

He is survived by his sister: Barbara (Steve) Mack of Manchester; his brother: Carl (Brenda) White of Columbus, Ind.; two sisters in law, Kathy Morrison and Susan (Kevin) Shupert both of Manchester; his father in law: Clarence “Jr” (Betty) Morrison of Manchester; a special friend Kathy Rose and granddaughter, Marly both of Manchester; three nieces, Lea (Clint) Compton of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Hope (Marty) Federer and Amanda Morrison both of Baltimore, Ohio; and two nephews, Chad (Crystal) White of Indianapolis, Ind. and Matthew Morrison of Manchester.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Rev. Johnny Jones will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, April 30 from at 6- 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Resource Center, 4209 US 62, Maysville, KY 41056.