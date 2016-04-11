Helen R. Henderson, 74, of West Union, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2016 at the Adams County Manor Nursing Center in West Union. She was born on Nov. 23, 1941 in Morehead, Ky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Dora Mae (Bays) Stegall; husband, James E. Henderson, Sr. and brother Robert Stegall.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 29, 2016 at the Parson Mortuary in Muncie, Ind. with Pastor John Martin officiating. The interment was at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie. The family was served by Parson Mortuary and Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.