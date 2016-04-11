Edna Ruth Young, 92, of Johnstown, formerly of West Union, went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2016 at the Country Manor Living in Jerome, Pa. She was born on Nov. 17, 1923 in West Union, the daughter of Harrison and Clara (Holmes) Musser. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Norman C. Young; second husband, Harry M. Feller; grandson, Seth Young; brother, Bert; sisters, Edith, Jane, Ada and Minnie.

She is survived by her loving sons, Roger Young and special friend Theresa, both of Jamestown, and Larry Young, married to the former Carol Clark of Mt. Blanchard; step son, H. Richard Feller, married to the former Joselyn Hower, Johnstown; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was a graduate of the Marshall University School of Nursing. She retired from Adams County Regional Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Ruth and her first husband Norman enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and after retirement they wintered in Florida for many years. She also enjoyed her cats and playing the piano at church.

Friends will be received from noon until time of services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2016 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, with the Rev. Tom Brown officiating. Burial will be in the West Union Cemetery. The family is being served by the Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland and Lafferty Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests contributions be directed to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Edna Ruth Young.