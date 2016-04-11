Celebrating 50 years of marriage

The family of Stanley and Loretta (Lawson) Waters of Seaman wishes to invite friends and family to join them to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, April 30, 2016 from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Seaman American Legion. They were married on April 30, 1966 at Cherry Valley United Baptist Church by Elder Steve Sullivan in Hamilton and have been blessed with three daughters, Carrie (Walt) Davin of Bethel, Deborah (Bill) Grimes of Nova, Ohio and Beth (Devin) Gard of North Ridgeville, Ohio. The couple has five grandsons and two granddaughters. Stan and Loretta are registered with the Lord Jesus, so your prayers for their continued life together are requested in lieu of gifts.