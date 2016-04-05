New RC racing facility in Dunkinsville

Ohio Valley RC Youth Club Opening will be April 15

By Patricia Beech

Lots of people have played with remote-control cars, but to some, radio control car racing is serious business. Adams County enthusiasts will have access to a top-of-the-line racing facility when the Ohio Valley RC Youth Club opens its tracks on April 15 in Dunkinsville.

“This is something entirely new and exciting for this area,” said owner, Larry Cross. “It’s a great. affordable hobby that parents and children can share. The tracks will be for all ages, but we plan to concentrate on young people.”

The Club also offers a sponsorship program for at-risk youths. “We have three Platinum Sponsors assisting At Risk Kids,” said Cross, naming Blake’s Pharmacy, Dr. David Parrett, and Ken Leiker of KL Motorsports.

“The purpose of this type of organization is not only to have competitive fun,” Cross says, “but through our mentoring program teach skills our members will be able to use in their futures.”

The racing facility will feature two dirt oval tracks for 1/10th, 1/8th, 1/4th and 1/5th scale cars, and an Off Road Track for all scales. A Sand Drag Strip and a Rock Crawling/Rock Racing Course are also scheduled to be completed in coming weeks.

The club is a legally formed, non-profit organization. It has won enthusiastic support from the local communities, “Peebles Mayor Vic Warfe, West Union Mayor Grooms, and Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers all believe this will be a great program for the youth in our area,” said Cross.

The club is open to the public and memberships are available. Members must provide their own radio controlled car or truck to participate in club activities. Racing classes will also be offered.

Cross explains that members can get sponsors for their teams to cover race expenses, provide cars/trucks, team shirts, and hats. “In exchange sponsors will have their banners displayed at race events, they’ll receive numerous mentions at club events, and their names will appear on all printed club material.”

Radio control cars come in two basic forms: “Toy” style cars and trucks sold at electronic shops and toy stores, and “Kit” type cars and trucks sold only at specialized hobby shops or by mail-order companies. Toy-style cars are often advertised as “remote control,” while hobbyists refer to kit-style cars as “radio control.”

To learn more contact Larry Cross at larry@giantrc.us or call/text 937-798-9685.