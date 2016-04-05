Jury finds Moman guilty of murder

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
News

Jury finds Moman guilty of murder

About

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
Arthur D. Moman is led from the courtroom after being found guilty of murder. Photo by Patricia Beech - People's Defender
Arthur D. Moman is led from the courtroom after being found guilty of murder. Photo by Patricia Beech – People’s Defender

Convicted killer will spend 15 years to life in prison

By Patricia Beech – People’s Defender

It took the jury in the Arthur D. Moman murder trial less than two hours to render a guilty verdict on Thursday, March 31. Moman was found guilty of murdering Ricky L. Francis in February of 2015.

On Wednesday, Moman took the stand in his own defense. Calling the state’s eyewitnesses liars, he denied that he intended to kill Mr. Francis. “I didn’t want to kill him,” Moman told the court. “He was my friend.”

Assistant Prosecutor Kris Blanton cross examined Moman. Holding autopsy photos inches from his face, he asked, “Is this how you treat a friend Mr. Moman, is this how you treat a friend?”

The defense’s case rested on the testimony of a forensic expert who determined that none of the stab wounds Moman inflicted were fatal. Francis died from blood loss.

Following the guilty verdict several of the victim’s family members addressed the court and Moman.

Robin Francis, brother of the victim, said, “My brother was 32 years old, he had his whole life ahead of him. The last fourteen months have been really hard on my family. I kept wondering what’s taking so long, but now I see, and I have a greater respect for the court system and the law. It’s been painful, no one deserves to have their life taken like that.”

The victim’s mother, Barbara Smith, said, “My son didn’t deserve what happened to him. He (Moman) has taken my life, and left four children without a father.”

Trista Russell, mother of two of Francis’ children said, “Ricky was a good man, he didn’t deserve what happened to him. He had a wonderful life ahead of him with kids who needed him. No one should ever have to explain to their children why they’ll never see they’re daddy again.”

Moman stood before the court in shackles and apologized to the victim’s family, calling Mr. Francis his friend, and saying, “He didn’t deserve what happened to him. I’ll spend the rest of my life in prison for what I’ve done. Please forgive me. I can’t imagine the pain you’re going through.” J

Judge Brett Spencer sentenced Moman to 15 years to life, and informed him of his appellate rights, “I can’t say I’m surprised that you’ve come to this point,” Spencer told him. Moman responded by insulting his legal team, the prosecutor’s office, and Judge Spencer’s court.

I surely don’t need no appeal done in this court, I’ve seen the way justice is done in this court. Jehovah’s going to take care of this,” Moman said. “I have no confidence in this system, you have attorneys who coach you into doing something, into working with the prosecutors, they’re supposed to work for the defendant, they don’t do that, I seen this, I have no trust in this court at all.”

The normally cordial tone of the Spencer court room shifted somewhat as the Judge informed Moman, “I have asked the Adams County Sheriff’s Department if they could expeditiously, and that means as soon as possible, remove you to prison, and I intend for that to happen tomorrow morning.”

One comment:

  1. Thank you, Judge Spencer. And to Robin and the Francis family, you have my sincere condolences for all you have been through.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender