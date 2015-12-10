Animals rescued

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
Animals rescued

Written by Peoples Defender

More than 160 mixed-breed dogs and cats were rescued from a Jefferson Township property after the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department called in the The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center to assist with the operation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on George Brock, owner of the Sugar Bear Dog and Cat Rescue facility off Mt. Unger Road near Otway.

Investigators and local officials descended on Brock’s property on Wednesday and found 148 dogs and 18 cats living in deplorable, unsanitary conditions.

According to an official from the Humane Society, “The dogs didn’t really have water, many didn’t have proper shelter, some of them were malnourished, some had broken bones, severe eye, skin and ear infections.”

Corey Roscoe, Ohio state director for the HSUS, said,”These dogs and cats were in a terrible situation – the owner had too many animals and was unable to provide adequate care. It is a huge relief that they will now receive the care and medical attention they so desperately need. We are grateful to the agencies who collaborated to make this a successful rescue.”

Brock claims he doesn’t understand the allegations. He told WCPO News, “They’re treating me like trash, and like I’m against the dogs. It’s just the opposite.”

He did acknowledge that many of the animals in his care were older and injured, “Nine out of ten of them were fat, overweight actually,” he added. “A lot of ‘em were too fat, I think.”

Deputy Micah Poe who was present during the raid told the Defender, “It was surprising to see the conditions the animals and the people were living in.”

The Adams County Commissioners released a joint statement regarding the animal seizure. “Animals shouldn’t have to suffer in such conditions, and we are glad that these dogs and cats will have the chance at a fresh start. We are thankful for the help of the local and national groups involved in this case.”

Rescuers removed the animals from the property pending the final disposition of the case. The animals will be thoroughly examined and receive any necessary immediate medical treatment at at temporary emergency animal shelter.

Red Rover is assisting with the daily care of the animals, Rescue Bank provided the necessary food, and Greater Good is covering some of the costs for medical care.

According to the Humane Society none of the animals were put down.

The Adams County Ohio Rescue Network, Inc. (ACORN) remarked on their Facebook page, “This is an example of how quickly a rescue can get in over their heads. They became a dumping place for unwanted dogs and cats and tried to take care of them all, but were overwhelmed. This is why we encourage folks to report strays to the warden to pick them up.”

The Dog and Kennel Department (also known as the Pound) has changed in recent years. Euthanasia rates are less than three percent. Dog Warden,Mike Darnall told the Defender, “Every dog that comes in gets vaccinated and wormed, checked for micro chips, fleas, ticks, old and new wounds.”

Amanda Cantrell, Director of the Adams County Humane Society stated, “The county pound (Dog and Kennel Department) does a great job finding homes for dogs and cats. They only euthanize an animal as a last resort.”

Brock is scheduled to appear in court in Adams County on Monday, Dec. 14.

This dog is eating the meat of a rancid deer carcass at the Sugar Bear Animal Rescue facility.
http://www.peoplesdefender.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/web1_Abuse1.jpgThis dog is eating the meat of a rancid deer carcass at the Sugar Bear Animal Rescue facility. Photos courtesy of Meredith Lee | The HSUS

The animals that were seized in the raid on the Sugar Bear Animal Rescue facility were living in deplorable conditions, according to the Humane Society.
http://www.peoplesdefender.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/web1_Abuse2.jpgThe animals that were seized in the raid on the Sugar Bear Animal Rescue facility were living in deplorable conditions, according to the Humane Society. Photos courtesy of Meredith Lee | The HSUS

This cat was forced to live in isolation inside a small cage.
http://www.peoplesdefender.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/web1_Abuse3.jpgThis cat was forced to live in isolation inside a small cage. Photos courtesy of Meredith Lee | The HSUS
More than 160 cats and dogs found living in deplorable conditions

One comment:

  1. The dog pictured eating rancid meat from a deer carcass was rescued by my daughter a college professor using her Christmas break to help animals. She was part of the Red Rover group at the Brock property. Anne named the hungry neglected creature Maeve and promised her that her next days and whatever time she had left would be spent sheltered and love.

    Maeve was taken to the vet (many times), medicated, groomed, fed and enjoyed fresh water, a clean back yard, her own bed and the company of other gentle animals. She learned of heat when it was cold and air conditioning when it was hot. Anne kept her promise.

    Today about 1:00am Anne realized that Maeve was in respiratory distress and took her to a 24 hour Emergency Vet Hospital. After careful examination and in Anne’s loving arms a vet gave Maeve her final peace.

    I wanted to let you know that a least two dogs from that rescue (Anne took a second)
    moved on to better things. Thank you for your efforts in exposing and hopefully contributing to the extermination of animal cruelty.

    Reply

